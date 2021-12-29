India vs South Africa 1st Test: First session will be key on Day 4, says Bavuma

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY File image of Temba Bavuma

With India concluding Day 3 at 16/1 and having a lead by 146 runs, South African batsman Temba Bavuma knows how crucial the first session of the game would be and the same will potentially decide the outcome of the game.

Bavuma top scored for South Africa with 52 off 103 balls as India bowled out South Africa for 197 in the final session on day three of the first Test here on Tuesday.

"Look, what happened has happened. In terms of the bowling and the batting, obviously coming tomorrow with the ball, that first session is going to be super key.

"I think the intensity that we brought today off the field in terms of the ball, that's the intensity that we can acquire.

"Hopefully, there's a reachable target for the batters to kind of chase down. If we can't chase it down obviously, as batters we're going to have to knuckle down and make it super hard for the Indian bowlers."

For India, Mohammad Shami was at his vintage best, grabbing 5/44 runs in 16 overs.

"He's a world class bowler, we have seen him do this around the world. As batters, we got to back our defence, front up and cut out those soft dismissals. But credit to the bowler if he bowls those great deliveries."

He further said India bowlers exploited the conditions beautifully.

"The first day's wicket was on the slower side, there was a lot of grass so the movement of the wicket was not exaggerated.

"Today, it had a bit of sun, movement was a bit challenging. Credit goes to the Indian bowlers led by Shami, they were able to exploit all of that.

"Also credit to their batters who really applied themselves and were able to put them in commanding position on day one," he said.

- With inputs from PTI