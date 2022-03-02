India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to Head, World Cup facts, All you need to know IND W vs PAK W

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTOS Indian women are unbeaten against Pakistan women in ICC Women's World Cup (File Photo)

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is just around the corner. The competition will kick start on March 4 when hosts New Zealand Women will lock horns with West Indies Women at Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui. India Women will play their opening game against Pakistan Women on March 6 (Sunday) at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Ahead of the mouth-watering India vs Pakistan match here are some key updates:

When will India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The match will begin on Sunday, 6th March 2022.

What is the venue for India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

The match will be played at Bay Oval

What is India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

What is Pakistan Women Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk)

Standby Players Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi and Tuba Hassan

What is India vs Pakistan head to head stat in ICC Women's World Cup?

India - 2

Pakistan - 0

What is the highest total by a team in India vs Pakistan matches in ICC Women's World Cup?

India 169/9 vs Pakistan in 2017

What is the lowest total by a team in India vs Pakistan matches in ICC Women's World Cup?

Pakistan 57/10 in 2009

What is the best bowling figures in India vs Pakistan matches in ICC Women's World Cup

Ekta Bisht's 5/18 in 2017

What is the highest individual score in India vs Pakistan matches in ICC Women's World Cup?

Punam Raut's 47 in 2017

Indian women's team schedule for ICC Women's World Cup 2022

India vs Pakistan – 6th March – 6:30 am IST

New Zealand vs India – 10th March – 6:30 am IST

India vs West Indies – 12th March – 6:30 am IST

England vs India – 16th March – 6:30 am IST

Australia vs India – 19th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

Bangladesh vs India – 22nd March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

India vs South Africa – 27th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Venues

Hagley Oval, Christchurch; Eden Park, Auckland; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui; Seddon Park, Hamilton; Basin Reserve, Wellington; University Oval, Dunedin.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Format

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will be played in a round-robin format, with every team playing each other once. Later, the top four teams will advance to the semi-finals and the winners of the two clashes will meet in the all-important final on April 3 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.