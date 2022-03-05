Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI WOMEN File Photo of Indian women's team

India W vs Pakistan W in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND W vs PAK W

Team India-led by Mithali Raj will play its first match of the ongoing Women's 50-over World Cup on Sunday as it locks horns against Pakistan. Team India was the runner up in the 2017 edition and the performance in that event is one big reason for the rising popularity of women's sport in the country. However, this being Mithali's last ICC event, the team would want to send the trailblazer on a high.

Match Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th Match

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

6:30 AM

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on TV?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch India vs Pakistan match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India online?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

What is India Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

What is Pakistan Women Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar (vc), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk)