IND vs NZ Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in World Cup semifinal?

After an end to a riveting chain of round-robin matches in the ongoing World Cup 2023, unbeaten India will take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

India are being deemed as the favourites to clinch the contest and advance to the summit clash based on their red-hot form but the Kiwis have always had the better of them in the ICC knockout games and hence the fixture can turn out to be a nail-biting affair.

All the eyes are on the surface at the Wankhede and hence it didn't come across as a surprise when India head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip went to the venue on Monday to inspect the wicket for the high-profile clash.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The venue has witnessed a few jaw-dropping run fests in the ongoing tournament already. Three out of the four games played at the ground saw the team batting first scoring in excess of 350 and winning by a staggering margin. Australia was the only side that won a game at Wankhede while chasing during the round-robin stage.

While batters enjoy the best of batting-friendly conditions in the afternoon, the seamers come to the fore in the second innings under the floodlights. Pace bowlers have enjoyed plenty of lateral movement in the second innings and the same can turn out to be the case in the first semifinal.

Wankhede Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 33

Matches won batting first: 17

Matches won bowling first: 16

Average first innings score: 248

Average second innings score: 199

Highest total scored: 438/4 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 293/7 by Australia vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded: 55 all out by Sri Lanka vs India

Lowest total defended: 192/9 by West Indies vs India

