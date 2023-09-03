India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast: Latest update on Pallekele weather on Monday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/REALCRICPOINT Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy)

India had to settle for a point after their opening Asia Cup 2023 game against Pakistan at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was washed away due to rain on Saturday, September 2. India next face Nepal and need to avoid a defeat to qualify for the Super 4 round. But once again, rain is threatening India's game as the latest weather forecast for the Nepal game suggests considerable chances of precipitation.

Rain has been threatening matches in Sri Lanka and it is playing a big spoilsport for the hopeful fans. The first game at Pallekele also witnessed rain interruption and rain in the India vs Pakistan game suggests a similar weather forecast for the India vs Nepal game.

The current Palleke weather (On Sunday) suggests an almost 60% chance of rain on Monday morning, so fans can witness a wet outfield. However, the chances of rain at the time of the toss (2:30 PM IST) are 22% and will remain the same till 6 PM. The chances of rain increase up to 66% in the second half of the game, suggesting another half-game for India, However, if rain washes out India's next game against Nepal, the Rohit Sharma-led side will automatically qualify for the Super 4 round with two points from the Group A fixtures.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (Ruled out due to injury)

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh

