India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India bat first after England win toss; both teams go unchanged

Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
IND Vs ENG Live Cricket Score: India will be up against England in their sixth game in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament, they will have to beware of England, who have nothing to lose and can prove to be a tricky opposition.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2023 13:40 IST
India take on England in their sixth match in the ICC Men's
Image Source : INDIA TV India take on England in their sixth match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29

India vs England live score updates: Team India will be up against England in a key World Cup 2023 encounter in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. India have won all five games thus far in the tournament and with the knockouts in sight, the Men in Blue might change it up a little also because England are under pressure to win everything and chasing might backfire for the defending champions on a surface, which traditionally slows down in the latter half. India's team combination might get tweaked a bit as well considering the change in conditions from Dharamsala to Lucknow while England are finding it tough to put their best XI on the park as shockingly all of them are out of form, together. England have nothing to lose and will come hard and India haven't done well against them in the last decade or so in the ICC events. Is upset on cards or are India too strong? Follow our live updates of Match No. 29 of the tournament.

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:23 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Whom are you backing?

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:20 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes for India? Ashwin likely to be included

    R Ashwin is set to play his second game for India in the ongoing World Cup with Lucknow being a traditionally spin-friendly wicket. Whom does he replace - Mohammed Shami or Siraj? That will be something interesting to see!

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:07 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs ENG Pitch report: Used surface, could assist spinners

    The pitch was much of interest for the India coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour as they spent a few good minutes on the surface. It will be a used surface, on which the South Africa-Australia game was played, and hence spinners could come into the game, which means likely change for both sides, especially India.

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Problems, problems and problems galore for England, can they halt the sinking ship?

    England's ship is one hole away from sinking and they need a combined effort and that too a monumental one to keep the hosts and the only undefeated team of the tournament so far at bay to get those two points. England are still not out of contention but if they can get back to playing the way they know they can, it should be a good game against an in-form team.

  • Oct 29, 2023 1:01 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India are yet to bat first in the tournament

    Team India has chased in all five games so far and won. The bowlers and the batters have combined to guide India to wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand with the knockouts on the doors, the Men in Blue might opt to go in first and not feel out of place if they are put in to bat first in the semis or the final.

  • Oct 29, 2023 12:57 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India against England, a cracker of a contest on cards

    Two-time winners against the reigning champions, India and England lock horns in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29 in a crucial Match No. 29 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While India are yet to lose, England seem to can't buy a win as they have lost three games in a row now and four in total.

