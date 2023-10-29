India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India bat first after England win toss; both teams go unchanged

R Ashwin is set to play his second game for India in the ongoing World Cup with Lucknow being a traditionally spin-friendly wicket. Whom does he replace - Mohammed Shami or Siraj? That will be something interesting to see!
The pitch was much of interest for the India coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour as they spent a few good minutes on the surface. It will be a used surface, on which the South Africa-Australia game was played, and hence spinners could come into the game, which means likely change for both sides, especially India.
England's ship is one hole away from sinking and they need a combined effort and that too a monumental one to keep the hosts and the only undefeated team of the tournament so far at bay to get those two points. England are still not out of contention but if they can get back to playing the way they know they can, it should be a good game against an in-form team.
Team India has chased in all five games so far and won. The bowlers and the batters have combined to guide India to wins against Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand with the knockouts on the doors, the Men in Blue might opt to go in first and not feel out of place if they are put in to bat first in the semis or the final.
Two-time winners against the reigning champions, India and England lock horns in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29 in a crucial Match No. 29 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. While India are yet to lose, England seem to can't buy a win as they have lost three games in a row now and four in total.
