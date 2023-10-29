Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India take on England in their sixth match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29

India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India bat first after England win toss; both teams go unchanged

Team India will be up against England in a key World Cup 2023 encounter in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. India have won all five games thus far in the tournament and with the knockouts in sight, the Men in Blue might change it up a little also because England are under pressure to win everything and chasing might backfire for the defending champions on a surface, which traditionally slows down in the latter half. India's team combination might get tweaked a bit as well considering the change in conditions from Dharamsala to Lucknow while England are finding it tough to put their best XI on the park as shockingly all of them are out of form, together. England have nothing to lose and will come hard and India haven't done well against them in the last decade or so in the ICC events. Is upset on cards or are India too strong? Follow our live updates of Match No. 29 of the tournament.

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News