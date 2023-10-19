India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Updates: IND look to make it four in four, BAN aim for upset

India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score Updates: IND look to make it four in four, BAN aim for upsetIndia Vs Bangladesh Live: India and Bangladesh are up against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team began their World Cup 2023 campaign on a strong note as they remain one of the two sides to not endure a loss in their first three matches. The Cricket World Cup returns to Maharashtra as Pune will host the first game. India and Bangladesh will be facing each other in the former's home for the first time since 1998. Follow for the Latest updates.