Pat Cummins, Steve Smith among others return as Australia announce squad for ODI series against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian cricket team

Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have returned to Australia's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series versus India on latter's home turf. All these players were not a part of Australia's tour of South Africa due to injuries and would look to sharpen their knives ahead of the ODI World Cup starting October 5.

In an important development, Matthew Short has been included in the squad as a replacement of Travis Head. Head's World Cup particiapation is in serious doubt after his left hand got fractured during the 4th ODI vs South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Australian selectors have also included Marnus Labuschagne in the squad. Labuschagne is in some serious form in the ODI circuit and if the right-handed batter gets an opportunity in the playing XI during the course of the India series then he would like to grab it with both hands and present his case for the inclusion in the World Cup squad.

Ashton Agar who partnered Labuschagne in the middle during the first ODI against South Africa recently and won the game for the Aussies, has not been included in the team as he is currently on paternity leave. Tearaway left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson who is known to hurry batters with his raw pace and was added to Australia's squad for the South Africa series has also retained his place in the side. He was added early as a repalcement for Starc.

The India vs. Australia series will witness three ODIs. The first game will be played in Mohali, the teams will then move to Indore for the second fixture and the third encounter will be organised in Rajkot.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News