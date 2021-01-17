AUS vs IND 4th Test: Thakur, Sundar steer India's fightback on Day 3; Australia end on 21/0, lead by 54

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar were India's heroes on Day 3, as the duo batted the visitors out of trouble to cut-short the first innings deficit to 33 runs.

Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar led India to a remarkable comeback on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test as India scored 336 in the first innings, cutting short the first innings deficit to 33 runs.

When Thakur joined Sundar at the crease, India were reeling at 186/6, having lost all of their key wickets in quick succession. However, unfazed with their total lack of experience in batting in the longest format of the game, put on a 123-run partnership to steer India out of trouble.

While Thakur top-scored for India with 67 runs, Sundar scored 62.

Resuming at 62 for two, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in the slip cordon.

Before his dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara (25) fell to a peach of a delivery off Josh Hazlewood in the opening session.

In the second session, India lost Mayank Agarwal (38) and young Rishabh Pant (23) and innings seemed to be falling apart but Washington and Thakur resisted the Australian attack with aplomb.

Thakur's combative knock ended when Pat Cummins went through his gates while Washington was dismissed by Starc in the final session.

Australia began their second innings late in the final session of the day, ending on 21/0. David Warner looked aggressive as he remained unbeaten on 20.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 in 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89).

India 1st innings: 336 in 111.4 overs. (S Thakur 67, W Sundar 62, R Sharma 44; J Hazlewood 5/57, M Starc 2/88).

Australia 2nd innings: 21/0 in 6 overs (D Warner 20*, M Harris 1*)