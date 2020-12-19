AUS vs IND: Prithvi Shaw 'will struggle' at international level with his batting technique, says Shane Warne

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian leg-spinning great Shane Warne was critical of Shaw, saying that he will "struggle at this level" with his batting technique.

Prithvi Shaw's poor run with the bat continued in the second innings of the ongoing Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. After being dismissed for a duck in the first over of the previous innings, Shaw lasted only four deliveries in the second, scoring as many runs. His dismissal were eerily similar, as he failed to land the front foot in time, triggering a massive gap between bat and pad to let the ball into the stumps.

Former Australian leg-spinning great Shane Warne talked about the Indian youngster, saying that he will "struggle at this level" with his batting technique.

"No surprise that Burns struggled yesterday as he looks horribly out of form - fingers crossed he can get some in his second dig. Shaw will struggle at this level with that technique," Warne tweeted.

Shaw had a poor outing in the warm-up matches ahead of the first Test too, as he registered scores of 0, 19, 40 and 3 across two matches against Australia A.

However, he was backed by the Indian team management for a place in the XI at the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide. Shaw also dropped a relatively easy catch of Marnus Labuschagne in Australia's innings.

India were bowled out on 244 in the first innings before their bowlers stepped up brilliantly to restrict Australia on 191. At the end of second day's play, India were 9/1 in six overs, with Jasprit Bumrah joining opener Mayank Agarwal as the nightwatchman.

After the end of day' play, Ravichandran Ashwin, who took four wickets in the Australian innings, said that India are still not ready for Pink Ball Tests.

"I still think the pink ball is at a very nascent stage of where Test cricket should head forward. But I am sure it is very exciting for a lot of people watching the game. I feel the ball that we played with at Eden Gardens is a different sort of pink ball than the one we played with today, i.e. the Kookaburra. That one was SG (Sanspareils Greenlands)," said Ashwin.

"Adelaide has hosted the maximum number of pink-ball Tests and they are five years into it. They have got lots of things going in their favour in terms of how the ball works, how the lights are etc. I would say that it is at a very nascent stage (for us and others). To be trying way too many things, pushing players too the rim, I am not really sure, but there is a place for pink-ball Test," he said.