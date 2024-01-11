India vs Afghanistan Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG T20 series for free in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match T20 series starting in Mohali on January 11

Team India will be in action in their final assignment before the T20 World Cup in the shortest format against Afghanistan in a three-match series starting Thursday, January 11 in colder temperatures of Mohali, Chandigarh. India have a few things to sort out as far as their T20 line-up is concerned as to whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are a straight walk-in into the line-up, if yes, then what about Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad when everyone is fit? When Suryalumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are also available, how does Rinku Singh fit into the scheme of things? Who will be the wicketkeeper?

To get answers to some of those questions, the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan might be a good indicator of things to come. However, the final call will definitely be made depending on the IPL form. On the other hand, Afghanistan were hamstrung by the injury of Rashid Khan, as the star cricketer is set to miss all three games. However, Afghanistan still have a few T20 specialists who can change their game on their own and the visitors will be hoping that they all come to the party to challenge the Men in Blue.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan T20 series live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The India-Afghanistan T20 series will kick off at 7 PM IST on Thursday, January 11. All five matches of the T20 series will be live broadcasted on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Colors Cineplex. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND-AFG T20 series will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib