India TV Sports Wrap on March 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

A riveting Test series between India and England comes to its final destination as the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala (HPCA) is hosting the fifth Test. India have handed the Test debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal whereas Jasprit Bumrah returns to the playing XI at the expense of Akash Deep. On the other hand, in the tennis circuit, Rafael Nadal has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Wells. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Devdutt Padikkal makes Test debut for India

The 23-year-old Devdutt Padikkal has made his Test debut for India in the ongoing fifth Test against England in Dharamsala.

R Ashwin makes 100th Test appearance for India

The ongoing fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala is Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test match.

Jonny Bairstow becomes 15th England player to play 100 Tests

The Dharamsala Test is also the 100th Test of Jonny Bairstow's career.

Harleen Deol ruled out for remainder of WPL 2024 with injury

As per reports, Gujarat Giants batter Harleen Deol has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing WPL season with a left knee injury.

Dinesh Karthik set to retire from IPL

Reports suggest that the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League will be Dinesh Karthik's last in the tournament.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen advance to second round of French Open

PV Sindhu (women's singles), Lakshya Sen (men's singles) and Kidmabi Srikanth (men's singles) have moved into the second round of the ongoing French Open. The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has also advanced to the second round.

Australia announce playing XI for second Test against New Zealand

Australia have announced an unchanged XI for the 2nd Test of the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Afghanistan to lock horns with Ireland in first ODI of three-match series

The first ODI between Ireland and Afghanistan will be played in Sharjah on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians to face UP Warriorz in WPL

MI will take the field against Warriorz in the 14th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League on Thursday, March 7 in Delhi.

Islamabad United to cross swords with Karachi Kings in PSL