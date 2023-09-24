India TV Poll results: Who would you like to see batting in the middle order of Team India in the World Cup?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav

India TV Poll results: India's middle-order has seen some strong candidates posing a challenge for a place in the team. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are four automatic picks in India's middle order for the upcoming World Cup in India. While KL Rahul seems to have guaranteed a place, there is possibly one place left for the role as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are set to add batting depth.

India are currently in the final phase of fine-tuning as the three-match ODI series against Australia is their last assignment before the World Cup at home. The team has rested the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya from their batting core to give chances to some more fringe players. Shreyas Iyer has batted at number three in the first two ODIs, while Rahul, Surya and Kishan all got games.

From number 4 to 7, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 534 runs in 27 matches and has an average of 24.27. Ishan Kishan has made 244 runs in his short 10 innings CV at an average of 27.11 at these positions. Meanwhile, Iyer has scored 1111 runs in 30 innings averaging 41.14.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll results

We asked the Internet users of who they think should bat in the middle order in the ODI World Cup 2023. Readers have voted more for Suryakumar Yadav than the other two. A total of 4419 votes were received and 55% of people voted for Surya to be the best pick among the three, while Kishan outclassed Iyer as he got 31% of votes, 17% more in comparison to the right-handed batter.

Latest Cricket News