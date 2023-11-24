India TV Poll Results: Do you think Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play in World Cup 2027?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli form the heart of Indian batting. The iconic stars have been part of India's setup for about 15 years and have gone on to scale the heights which any cricketer has hardly gone to. While Sharma is regarded as one of the greatest opening batters, Kohli is called among the best batters to have played the game.

The two have been part of numerous World Cups for India and were also seen in action during the ODI World Cup 2023, which India had nearly won only to fall short on the final hurdle. While Kohli is already an ODI World Cup winner, Sharma came agonisingly close to being called one in 2023. Kohli was part of India's victorious 2011 World Cup, however, Sharma was not part of that famous group that lifted the World crown in Mumbai.

It breaks the Indian fans' hearts to know how much Rohit wanted to lift the World Cup and he was closest to what team India has ever been since 2011. The campaign was near-perfect as India won all the previous 10 games before the final. It was India's longest streak in a single World Cup. But it all got shattered when Australia defeated the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

However Indian team and the fans now look to move on and focus on what's coming ahead. There is a T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies in June 2024. There is also an ODI World Cup four years away from now. Both Rohit and Kohli are in their mid-30s. While Rohit is 36, Kohli touched 35 in November only. There are reports that the Indian selectors will be talking to Rohit on his future in white-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, we asked our India TV readers over what they think of the duo playing or not playing in the 2027 World Cup. We put a question "Do you think Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play in World Cup 2027?". Notably, 51% of people voted for yes. There were 39% of the voters who said no, while 10% voted for can't decide.

Do you think Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play in World Cup 2027?

Total Votes - 8591

Yes - 51%

No - 39%

Can't Say - 10%

