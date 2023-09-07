India TV Poll Results: Despite rain forecast, is it right call to host Asia Cup 2023 matches in Colombo?

Follow us on Image Source : AP The rains in Colombo threaten to wash off games in Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours have begun with the hosts Pakistan achieving a rather easy 7-wicket win against Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday, August 6. Pakistan was the first side to qualify for the next stage in the ongoing Asia Cup after having won the tournament opener against Nepal and their second game against India getting washed out. The rain has made an appearance in both of Team India's games and the forecast for the rest of the tournament, which takes place in Colombo doesn't look good.

Super Four encounters begin in Colombo on Saturday, September 9 with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. The probability of precipitation for the days starting September 9 is 78 per cent on Saturday, 90 per cent on Sunday, September 10 - the day of the India-Pakistan clash, 91 per cent on Monday, September 11 and 84 per cent on Tuesday, September 12.

Looking at the forecast after former PCB chairman Najam Sethi expressed his concerns regarding the host venue, there were speculations that the venue would get changed with Hambantota and Dambulla being other options. The ACC had finalised Hambantota before taking back its decision citing an improvement in the forecast in Colombo.

However, the forecast as it stands doesn't give a good look. A poll was conducted across India TV platforms and the results are divided. On the Hindi website, the users suggested that the last-minute venue change wouldn't have been ideal and hence Colombo staying is the right call. On the English website, however, the users suggested that the venue should have been changed with 65 per cent saying that Colombo is not the right call.

When the results were computed together, the percentages of yes and no stood almost equal with 6.6 per cent of users were not sure.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll Results

Six matches including the final are set to take place in Colombo and the fans and the teams will hope that there is some cricket on show.

