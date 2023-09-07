Thursday, September 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India TV Poll Results: Despite rain forecast, is it right call to host Asia Cup 2023 matches in Colombo?

India TV Poll Results: Despite rain forecast, is it right call to host Asia Cup 2023 matches in Colombo?

The Super Fours stage of Asia Cup has already begun with Pakistan notching up the first win but the other matches have a danger of rain hovering over them with the forecast in Colombo not looking good.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2023 15:02 IST
The rains in Colombo threaten to wash off games in Super
Image Source : AP The rains in Colombo threaten to wash off games in Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours have begun with the hosts Pakistan achieving a rather easy 7-wicket win against Bangladesh in Lahore on Wednesday, August 6. Pakistan was the first side to qualify for the next stage in the ongoing Asia Cup after having won the tournament opener against Nepal and their second game against India getting washed out. The rain has made an appearance in both of Team India's games and the forecast for the rest of the tournament, which takes place in Colombo doesn't look good. 

Super Four encounters begin in Colombo on Saturday, September 9 with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. The probability of precipitation for the days starting September 9 is 78 per cent on Saturday, 90 per cent on Sunday, September 10 - the day of the India-Pakistan clash, 91 per cent on Monday, September 11 and 84 per cent on Tuesday, September 12. 

Looking at the forecast after former PCB chairman Najam Sethi expressed his concerns regarding the host venue, there were speculations that the venue would get changed with Hambantota and Dambulla being other options. The ACC had finalised Hambantota before taking back its decision citing an improvement in the forecast in Colombo.

However, the forecast as it stands doesn't give a good look. A poll was conducted across India TV platforms and the results are divided. On the Hindi website, the users suggested that the last-minute venue change wouldn't have been ideal and hence Colombo staying is the right call. On the English website, however, the users suggested that the venue should have been changed with 65 per cent saying that Colombo is not the right call.

When the results were computed together, the percentages of yes and no stood almost equal with 6.6 per cent of users were not sure.

India Tv - India TV Poll Results

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll Results
Related Stories
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands announce 15-member squad for the tournament

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands announce 15-member squad for the tournament

Rajasthan Royals launch massive INR 260 Cr bid to take over Yorkshire County Cricket Club: Report

Rajasthan Royals launch massive INR 260 Cr bid to take over Yorkshire County Cricket Club: Report

Shahid Afridi slams Jay Shah over latter's statement on security in Pakistan

Shahid Afridi slams Jay Shah over latter's statement on security in Pakistan

Six matches including the final are set to take place in Colombo and the fans and the teams will hope that there is some cricket on show.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News