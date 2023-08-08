India TV Poll Results: After going 0-2 down in T20I series against Windies, will India be able to comeback?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India celebrates a wicket

Before the commencement of the bilateral series against the West Indies, there was a major consensus among the fans that team India will register victories in all the three formats that it was slated to play. While the Test series panned out the same way, the hosts gave India a scare before losing the ODI series decider at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

When the T20I series began with the first T20I at the Brain Lara Stadium on August 3, it was expected that the Men in Maroon will come hard at the Men in Blue devoid of some of its senior players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli among others but no one really thought that the Windies would be leading the series 2-0 after the end of the first two games.

As things currently stand, India are staring down the barrel ahead of the third T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana and are just a game away from conceding the five-match series. With the Indian being open to experimentation during the course of the series, it was expected that it might hurt them at a certain stage in the series but no one expected them to trail by 2-0 and be gaping at a series loss.

Despite the losses, the only thing that India can draw satisfaction out of is the fact that two defeats (in the T20I series) have come in nail-biting clashes and hence scripting a comeback doesn't look too much of an ask.

The latest poll conducted by India TV focused on the query, "After going 0-2 down in the T20I series against the West Indies, will Team India be able to win the five-match series?" and the responses highlight the sheer disappointment of the Indian cricket fans.

The result suggests that the majority of people feel that India are not going to make a comeback in the series and a win for the Men in Maroon is on the cards. The poll witnessed a total of 5705 votes with 50% saying that India aren't going to make a comeback, while 41% are still of the opinion that the Hardik Pandya-led side can still turn things around in its favour.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV poll result

After going 0-2 down in the T20I series against the West Indies, will team India be able to win the five-match series?

Yes - 41%



No - 50%



Can't say - 9%

