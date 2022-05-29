India TV Exclusive: GT's Miller shares what went in his mind while hitting 3 sixes against RR and much more

Follow us on Image Source : IPL David Miller in action during GT match (file photo)

Gujarat Titan's David Miller has been brilliant this season. He has scored 449 runs in 15 matches with an average of 64.14 by smashing 29 boundaries and 22 sixes. Miller who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crores has left no stones left unturned to contribute to his team's success.

In an exclusive India TV interview with Samip Rajguru, Miller shared his experience with Gujarat Titans this season

What was Miller thinking during IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between GT and RR?

Miller led his team to the final with his last-over heroics in the Qualifier 1. When his team needed 16 off the last over, he hammered three consecutive sixes and ended the match with three balls to spare.

Talking about the match, Miller expressed that they considered the Qualifier as a semi-finals match. He further said, "I planned to attack from the first ball of the 20th over. And I was able to take advantage of Prasidh Krishna's line and length of the delivery and smashed the maximum. And after this, I tried to hit runs quickly and ended up hitting sixes."

Does Miller know Hindi or Gujarati?

He said that he knows a few words of Hindi but is not familiar with Gujarathi.

Throwback to Miller's 2013 performance:

He spoke about his 2013's awe-striking performance and credited the season for bringing him positive change and confidence. He said, "I was very young back then and I learnt a lot. "I am happy that whenever I play, the cricket fans like my game. Whenever I look back at my career, I feel good," he added.

Miller shared the strengths of his team GT:

Miller said that the first thing that makes their team strong is the ability to play under pressure. He said, "The team has won many close matches and this has increased our confidence." He also said that no matter if they bat first or bowl first every player gives 100 per cent effort.