India squad for WTC final announced, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur make cut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY BCCI announces India squad for WTC final

BCCI has announced India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia on Tuesday. The WTC Final between India and Australia is slated to start on June 7. Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur have made the cut to the team which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India's Test Squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad for WTC Final:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

(More to follow)

Latest Cricket News