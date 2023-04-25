Tuesday, April 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India squad for WTC final announced, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur make cut

India squad for WTC final announced, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur make cut

The WTC Final between India and Australia is slated to start on June 7.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2023 11:12 IST
BCCI announces India squad for WTC final
Image Source : GETTY BCCI announces India squad for WTC final

BCCI has announced India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia on Tuesday. The WTC Final between India and Australia is slated to start on June 7. Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur have made the cut to the team which will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India's Test Squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia squad for WTC Final:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

(More to follow)

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News