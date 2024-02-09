India's injury woes continue to mount, star player unlikely for third Test in Rajkot vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian players celebrate

India and England players are currently enjoying a long break between the second and third Test of the five-match series. Rajkot Test is still six days away from getting underway as the series is levelled at 1-1. Team India played without Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the second Test and even then, managed to win it courtesy brilliant performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, India's injury woes continue to mount as another middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is now unlikely to play at least the Rajkot Test.

According to report in Cricbuzz, Iyer is doubtful for the third Test against England as he has complained of stiffness in the back. Moreover, the report also states that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has written to the BCCI about Iyer's fitness status. Several media reports also suggest that Iyer is doubtful for all the remaining Test matches of the series. The Mumbai cricketer was already under fire after a string of low scores in consecutive Test matches and this injury is a massive setback for Iyer.

This is not the first time that he has struggled with back injury. He missed the start of the Border Gavaskar series last year and then his chronic condition got worse in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad that led to him going under the knife. He also missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) while missing the bulk of cricket in 2023. He returned just before the World Cup for the Asia Cup and also played in the mega event.

Team India's squad for the last three Tests is yet to be announced and now that Iyer's injury has come up, there is every chance of Sarfaraz Khan making his Test debut in Rajkot. It also remains to be seen if Rahul and Jadeja have regained their fitness as reportedly, the selectors were waiting for their fitness status from NCA and hence, postponed their selection meeting that was earlier scheduled on Feburary 8 (Thursday). The squad for the last three Test matches is expected to be announced today (Friday).