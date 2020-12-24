AUS vs IND: History tilts in favour of Aussies in Boxing Day Test

Image Source : AP File photo of Australian cricket team.

Skipper Virat Kohli's comment on New India might have backfired in the first Test when Australia dealt the side a severe blow in the t Test with bundling them out for mere 36 runs on the way to win the match on the d day.

Feeling bullish after such performance, that too without their top batsmen either not playing or firing runs, Australia will draw further confidence from the fact that they always have had an upper hand over India in a Boxing Day Tests, whose history dates back to 1985.

The team has played seven Boxing day Test so far, with the first being a draw. Australia have managed to win five of them while India will get some boost from the fact that their sole win at the venue came in their last tour in 2018. The Test was also memorable for Mayank Agarwal, who impressed on his debut with a 74 while showing how to tackle Nathan Lyon in Australian conditions.

Before that, Australia have won Tests played in 1991, 1999,2003, 2007, and 2011 while the Tests in 1985 and 2014 were drawn.