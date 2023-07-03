India football icon Sunil Chhetri to continue featuring for Bengaluru FC for at least one more year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri, on Monday, signed a new one-year deal with Bengaluru FC with an option of one more additional year in the contract. The veteran has been playing for the club ever since its inception in 2013 and has been part of various triumphs. Chhetri has also scored a massive 116 goals in over 250 apperances for Bengaluru FC. He unveiled the banner at Kanteerva Stadium, after India's famous win over Lebanon in SAFF Championship semi-final, stating his decision to stick with the club.

Opening up about the same, Chhetri said how it feels special for him to turn out for Bengaluru FC and has more or less confirmed that he will stay for one more year after his current deal expires. "I have signed a Bengaluru FC contract a fair few times, and what I can tell you is that it always feels special, even when it probably should not, given it is a formality. I am so happy that I will be spending two more years here.

"The fans have been such a vital factor in this decision. Over the years, there have been some generous offers from some very good clubs, but the fact that I couldn't even think of going anywhere made me realize the influence our fans have had on that decision," Chhetri said after signing the contract.

Sunil Chhetri is the longest serving player of Bengaluru FC having played for them for 10 seasons now. During this period, he won the I-League (2014, 2016) and the Federation Cup (2015, 2017) twice each while also winning the Super Cup and Indian Super League in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Most recently, he won the Durand Cup in 2022 with the club. Sunil Chhetri will now be aiming to bring more glory to the side in the upcoming two years.

In terms of international football, Sunil Chhetri who is currently busy playing the SAFF Championship, will take the field on Tuesday in the final of the tournament against Kuwait.

