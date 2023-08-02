'India can pick a third XI' - Brian Lara highlights India's depth after West Indies' 200-run loss in 3rd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Brian Lara with Indian players Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan after the 3rd ODI on August 1

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill recorded crucial fifties to guide India to a huge 200-run win over West Indies in the third ODI match on Tuesday, August 1. Both the young batters were then hosted by legendary Brian Lara at Tarouga's Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where they all interacted with each other after the ODI series win.

West Indies shocked the Men in Blue with a six-wicket win in the second ODI at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval, their first win in the last ten ODI encounters against India. But the traveling side swiftly replied with a dominating win at Tarouba's Brian Lara Stadium to keep their dominant run on against the Caribbean side.

The major talking point for India from the ODI series was their player rotation and shuffling batting order. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were given the rest for the last two games but that didn't make any difference om the result.

While greeting Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the former left-handed batter praised India's unbelievable strength to field two or maybe three different teams. Lara also pointed out young promising youngsters like Gill and Kishan making an impact at the international level and said that he feels proud to host them at his academy.

"Well, India is like a second home to me. Looking at the young promising cricketers in India, it is something that I've grown up doing. And just to see the talent here with this Indian team and so many different teams that they have at the moment, they can pick a second XI and even a third XI. Just to see these guys on this international stage here at the academy, I feel very, very proud," Lara said in a video shared by BCCI on August 2.

India\s 200-run win in the third ODI was their second biggest by runs against West Indies and the biggest at Brian Lara Stadium in the 50-over format.

