IND-W vs SA-W: Rain plays spoilsport in India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-series final dress rehearsal

India's match against South Africa ahead of their Women's T20I Tri-series summit clash was abandoned following heavy showers here. Having already sealed their berth in Thursday's final, this match was a dress rehearsal for both the teams. But with India four for no loss two overs into the game the match had to be stopped because of rain and could not resume again.

Rain plays spoilsport

Jemimah Rodrigues scored the runs for India with a boundary off Nonkululeko Mlaba, while Smriti Mandhana was yet to open her account having conceded a first over maiden to Shabnim Ismail. Shabnim made a comeback after missing out on the first three games of the series. Rain also dampened India's seam-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar's return since September as she was named by Harmanpreet Kaur after the skipper opted to bat.

Unbeaten after three matches, India will face West Indies in their final group league match here on Monday. The Windies have lost all their three matches.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will begin In South Africa in February as the teams are in the final stage of their preparations. On the flip side, the Indian U-19 Women’s team will provide an added boost after they reached the final of the tournament. The final of the tournament will take place on Sunday, where Shafali Verma will lead the side having been part of the junior setup.

U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final

The first ever U-19 Women's T20 World Cup is about to conclude but not before announcing the ultimate winner of the tournament. It's Shafali Verma's India vs Grace Scrivens' England, who will lock horns against each other in the showpiece event for the coveted trophy on January 29, Sunday. Both the teams have been the best in the tournament and have dominated sides like anything.

The final of the tournament will be set to be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The Indian team and the English side were dominant throughout the tournament. While England won all the matches played so far in the tournament, India lost just one. In the last outing, England made defeated Australia by the thinnest of the margins, when they defended 99 runs and won by 3 runs in the semifinal. For India, they registered a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the semis by 8 wickets.

