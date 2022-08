IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman set to be head coach for Zimbabwe tour

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI VVS Laxman and Hardik Pandya engaged in a discussion (file photo)

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman is named as Team India's acting head coach for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

According to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the decision is taken as there is only a short turnaround time between the series and the Asia Cup starting on August 27 in the UAE.

"Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It's not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with the Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23. Since there is a little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe," Shah said.

"Since only KL and Hooda are there with the ODI squad in Zimbabwe, it was only logical that the head coach would be with the T20 squad," he added.

The three ODIs in Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on August 18, 20, and 22.

Shah also informed that KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda will directly fly from Dubai to Harare as they are part of the Asia Cup squad.

The convention in BCCI has been that second string or A teams have always been monitored by the head of the NCA and hence Laxman will be with the Indian squad when the first team is on assignment elsewhere.

Earlier, Laxman was with the T20 squad in Ireland when Dravid was with the Test squad in England.

KL Rahul is making a comeback to the national squad after recuperating from sports hernia surgery.

He was initially not supposed to be a part of the Zimbabwe squad but since the medical team has deemed him fit, he is going to be with the team.

