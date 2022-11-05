Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe on TV, online

India are set to lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 42nd match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. In their previous match, If Team India wins the match, then they will qualify to the semifinals as the table-toppers.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the India vs Zimbabwe match be played?

The match will be played on 6th November, Sunday.

What is the venue for the India vs South Africa match?

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

At what time will the India vs South Africa match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

