IND vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India face Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI to be played in Harare

IND vs ZIM: The Indian team is currently stationed in Zimbabwe to play a three-match ODI series ahead of the Asia Cup scheduled to start on August 27, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India will Pakistan in their opening game of the multi-nation cricketing event. As of now, the KL Rahul-led young Indian team is all geared up to put a dominant show on display.

Everything went India's way in the first ODI as they defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets. Deepak Chahar who returned after a long break stamped his authority immediately as he scalped 3 wickets, a feat that was achieved both by Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna. Chahar's exploits broke the back of Zimbabwe's innings as they bundled out for a meager 189 runs. Things did not change much for Zimbabwe when Dhawan and Gill came out to bat.

Openers Gill and Dhawan had answers to everything that the bowlers were throwing at them. Unfazed by the situation, the openers kept on batting and they ended up winning the match by 10 wickets. Few questions were asked about KL Rahul and his approach as he sent Shubman Gill ahead of him. Fans and experts were extremely critical of Rahul who might open the batting in the Asia Cup and in the T20I World Cup which will be played in Australia later this year. As India takes the field on August 20, 2022, in the second ODI, it will be interesting to see how they approach the game keeping future plans in sight.

When is the 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played on August 20, 2022, on Friday.

When will the 2nd ODI match start according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The match will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Where will the 2nd ODI match be telecasted in the Indian subcontinent?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can viewers live stream the 2nd ODI match?

The match can be watched online on the Sony LIV app in India.

What is the venue of the 2nd ODI match?

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Team India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Team Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga

Latest Cricket News