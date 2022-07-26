IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Kartik, and Rishabh Pant join Indian squad ahead of third ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant celebrate after India win ODI series against England by a margin of 3-1

Highlights India currently lead the 3 match ODI series by 2-1

The Indian team will play 5 T20Is against West Indies

KL Rahul has been included in the squad but he still remains doubtful to join the Indian squad

The Indian team is currently stationed in the Caribbean island where they have locked horns with the West Indies for 3 One Day Internationals (ODIs). Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian team has clinched the series 2-0 and the final ODI is scheduled to be played on July 26, 2022. India has won the series and they are now looking to clean sweep the hosts before they head to the five-match T20I series which will be starting on July 29, 2022. Adhering to the rotation policies and managing the workload of the players, the Indian team management had expected some off-time for players such as Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shami have been rested for the entire tour.

India is carrying on with their dress rehearsals ahead of the much anticipated ICC T20I World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. After India's debacle in their previous T20I World Cup campaign in 2021, the Indian management this time has been extremely cautious and their sole motive is to try as many players and combinations possible which gives the Indian team better chances to clinch the trophy for the second time. Since the 2013 Champion's Trophy victory, India hasn't been able to win any ICC tournament as they go out crashing every time in the knockouts.

There were various reports surrounding Rohit Sharma and the breaks that he wanted, but putting all the speculations to rest, the BCCI in an announcement on July 14, 2022, confirmed that the Indian skipper will join the squad and will lead them in the five match T20I series. Earlier today Rohit posted a picture along with Dinesh Kartik and Rishabh Pant on Instagram and they seemed to be all geared up to take on the Caribbean challenge.

India Squad for West Indies T20Is

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Latest Cricket News