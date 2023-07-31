IND vs WI: When did India last lost ODI series against West Indies as Men in Blue look to survive humiliation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian Cricket Team players

IND vs WI: India's loss to the West Indies in the second ODI has brought them on the verge of humiliation as they now face a must-win game to not lose the ODI series. The Men in Blue have experimented with their batting order to give game time to players who have not played much. The move somehow worked in the first ODI but it backfired in the second contest at Kensington Oval as India suffered a six-wicket drubbing.

Now the Brian Lara Stadium is set to witness the decider of the three-match series on Tuesday and the Men in Blue are likely to go with the full-strength squad after resting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the second ODI. The last time India lost a bilateral ODI series to West Indies was way back in 2006 when they hosted a Rahul Dravid-led Indian team for a five-match series.

India's last ODI series loss to Windies

The loss came under the leadership of Dravid as the Men in Blue went down by 1-4 in the five-match series. India won the opening ODI at Kingston by 5 wickets but then never tasted a win in the series. They were edged past by the hosts by one run in the second game, by four wickets in the third, by six wickets in the fourth and by 19 runs in the fifth game.

The two teams have played 12 series since the 2006 bilateral contests. The current 50-over contest between the two sides is the 13th one after 2006. The Men in Blue are on a streak since then and would be tested in the third contest of the 2023 series.

India vs West Indies head to head

After the second ODI at Kensington Oval in 2023, India and West Indies have locked horns against each other 141 times. The Men in Blue have won 71 games, while West Indies have emerged victorious on 64 occasions.

