IND vs WI, 1st T20: India beat West Indies by 68 runs to win early bragging rights in 5-match series

Follow us on Image Source : AP The next T20 will be played on August 1.

Highlights West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Suryakumar Yadav came out to open the batting with Sharma.

The spinners did the trick for India as all of them were great with their lines and lengths.

Led by Rohit Sharma's sublime half-century, Dinesh Karthik's pyrotechnics, and complete bowling performance, India beat West Indies by 68 runs to win early bragging rights in the 5-match T20I series.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav came out to open the batting with Sharma. India got off to a cautious start. But after SKY fell, and Iyer departed for a duck, the Indian skipper changed gears and smacked the WI bowling attack to all parts of the ground.

He ultimately finished with a magnificent 64 off 44 deliveries. After his dismissal, India lost track of the situation and went into a shell, but Dinesh Karthik once again donned his finishers hat and scored 41 off just 19 deliveries to power the visitors to a score of 190.

Chasing 191, West Indies were reduced to 42/3 inside the Powerplay. The hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and couldn't get going at any point during the game.

The spinners did the trick for India as all of them were great with their lines and lengths. Ravi Bishnoi, in particular, bowled beautifully.

The next T20 will be played on 1st August, Monday at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Playing XI

Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul

Latest Cricket News