IND vs SL Pitch Report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai play in World Cup's 33rd match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MIFANSARMY Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India will be looking to keep their unbeaten run on when they clash against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, October 2. India famously won the 2011 edition of the tournament when both teams last clashed in the ODI World Cup at this venue.

Sri Lanka remain alive in the race for the semifinal clash despite having won just two of their first six games. They suffered a shock seven-wicket loss against Afghanistan in their last game and have lost all of their last five ODI encounters against India, including an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat in the Asia Cup final in September.

On the other hand, India enter this game having recorded a thumping win against the defending champions England in their last game. Rohit Sharma-led side enjoys the top position in the points table with six wins in six matches and will confirm their place in the semifinal with two more points.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai famously helps big hitters in white-ball cricket and the recent games suggest a high-scoring game on Thursday. Short boundaries and a batting-friendly surface offer a good chance for the team batting first to score a huge total.

South Africa registered 399 and 382 total while batting first in the two games played here in this tournament. The bowlers did manage to get some help with a new ball in the second innings so a toss will play a big role in the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka match.

Wankhede Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 31

Matches won batting first: 16

Matches won bowling first: 15

Average first innings score: 243

Average second innings score: 201

Highest total scored: 438/4 by South Africa vs India

Highest score chased: 284/4 by New Zealand vs India

Lowest total recorded: 79/10 by India Women vs South Africa Women

Lowest total defended: 192/9 by West Indies vs India

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (ruled out), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav.

Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha

Latest Cricket News