Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
IND vs SL Colombo Weather Live updates Asia Cup 2023: Will heavens open up at R Premadasa?

IND vs SL Colombo Weather Live updates Asia Cup 2023: India take on Sri Lanka in their second match in Asia Cup Super Four. Will it rain in Colombo on September 12? Follow for all the latest updates.

September 12, 2023 7:56 IST
Sri Lanka and India Players
IND vs SL Colombo Weather Live updates Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's India registered a massive 228-run win over Pakistan in their first match in the Asia Cup Super Four. The weather interrupted but stayed just away for the fans to get a full 50-over per side game. India play their second Super Four match without any delay against Sri Lanka on September 12. But Colombo has experienced spells of rain over the last few days. Will it interrupt the India vs Sri Lanka match? Follow for all the updates here.

 

Live updates :IND vs SL Colombo Weather updates

  Sep 12, 2023 7:45 AM (IST)

    India's third day at R Premadasa

    Hello and Welcome everyone. After two gripping days of action in India vs Pakistan, the Indian team moves into action for the third consecutive day. The Men in Blue registered a cakewalk win over Pakistan in a rain-interrupted game at R Premadasa and now look to consolidate their top spot in the Super Four points table. But will we see action today? Follow this space for all the weather updates of Colombo on September 12.

