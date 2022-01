India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of Lungi Ngidi of the Proteas during day 5 of the 1st against South Africa.

A confident India have every reason to grab their maiden Test series win in South Africa when they face the shaky hosts in the second Test at the Wanderers from Monday. After winning the Boxing Day Test to sign off from a memorable 2021 on a high, India will be hoping to kick off 2022 on a similar note in the 'New Year' Test.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 will start at 1:30 PM IST (Toss at 1 PM).

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 will take place on January 3 (Monday).

You can watch India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live cricket streaming match on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will telecast India vs South Africa 2nd Test.

Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa Squad

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman

India Squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Ishant Sharma