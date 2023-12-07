IND vs SA: David Miller set to go past Rohit Sharma's record in T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Miller and Rohit Sharma

Team India has embarked on the challenging South Africa tour where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Test matches. The T20I series is set to commence from December 10 with Suryakumar Yadav leading for India while Aiden Markram has been appointed the captain of South Africa.

India have continued to test their youngsters in the shortest format with big players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah among others rested. Meanwhile, even the Proteas have rested their skipper Temba Bavuma and pace bowler Kagiso Rabada from the white-ball leg of the tour. However, another veteran player David Miller is in the squad and his experience will be key for South Africa in the series.

Miller has been a regular in the South Africa line-up for more than a decade now and has featured in most matches against India in the format. He has been a part of 18 IND vs SA T20I matches so far and three more will be added to his tally in the upcoming series. The left-hander has amassed 379 runs in 15 innings at an average of 47.37 and a strike-rate of 161.96 with a century and two fifties to his name.

Only Rohit Sharma has scored more runs than Miller having mustered 420 runs in 16 innings at an average of 28 and a strike-rate of 129.23. Miller needs only 42 runs to go past Rohit and become the highest run-getter in the T20I matches between India and South Africa. He generally bats at five or six depending on the situation of the game but the way Miller has been batting nowadays, it shouldn't be tough for him to score 42 runs in the upcoming series.

Most runs in IND vs SA T20I Series

Players Runs scored Rohit Sharma (India) 420 David Miller (South Africa) 379 Suresh Raina (India) 339 Virat Kohli (India) 318 Quinton de Kock (South Africa) 312

