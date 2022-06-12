Ind vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa wins toss, puts India to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA) South Africa win toss; put India to bat first

South Africa has won the first and has opted to field first. Temba Bavuma has confirmed that Quinton De Kock will miss out on this match due to a hamstring injury. Bavuma further added " We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game. You can chase anything with smaller boundaries, You need to stay in the fight as bowlers." Heinrich Klaasen is making yet another comeback to the team and will keep wickets for South Africa.

Will toss matter?

Even though the curators have tried hard to prepare a track suitable for batting, the Barabati pitch is relatively low-scoring. The spinners will play a crucial role on this pitch. In fact, Yuzvendra Chahal registered a four-wicket haul at this stadium. On the other hand, the high humidity factor might trouble the bowlers.

About the stadium

The ground established in 1958 has a capacity of 45000 and the boundary dimensions range from 65 m to 70 m.

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje