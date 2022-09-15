IND vs PAK T20 WC: Mark the date, note the time as India vs Pakistan T20 WC clash already sold out - ICC

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs PAK T20 WC Tickets Sold Out

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday stated that the India vs Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup on 23rd October is already sold out. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will play host for the high-profile clash as both India and Pakistan will reignite their rivalry on the global stage. The MCG has a capacity of more than one lakh and a big crowd will be expected to attend the clash.

"An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," an ICC release read.

"Fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world's best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG,” the ICC further said.

The ICC also stated that they are welcome for the fans to get extra allocations in an event if there are further tickets made available by the authority.

"Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available,” the statement stated.

The Indian team will have bitter memories from the last T20 World Cup, as India lost to Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium by 10 wickets. Asked to chase, the Men in Green were handy with both ball and bat as they ended the losing streak against India in the World Cup. The Indian team will now be out for revenge and will have a new skipper at the helm in the form of Rohit Sharma.

