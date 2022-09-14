T20 World Cup: I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill - Dilip Vengsarkar on T20 WC

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Umran Malik

Former chairman of selectors for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Dilip Vengsarkar has voiced his opinion on the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to the former World Cup winner, he would have picked the trio of Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill in the Indian team.

"I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season," Vengsarkar said while he spoke to the Indian Express.

The former India player further added to the performance of fellow Mumbaikar, Suryakumar Yadav, who has been India's highest scorer in the T20I format in 2022. According to Vengsarkar, Suryakumar can be a great finisher for India has a good calibre.

"I can’t really comment on who bats at what number. It is up to the think tank, the coach, the captain and the vice-captain. But I feel Suryakumar Yadav, who is batting at 4, can bat at 5 as well. He can be a great finisher," he said.

"T20 is not like ODIs and Test cricket, where you need certain batters at certain positions. In this format, anybody can bat anywhere. You don’t have time to settle down. One should go after the bowlers from ball one," Vengsarkar added.

He also commented on the batter's approach and feels they will have to be at their best and take on the bowlers. There is not much time to settle and with fast approach batters will have to perform in the shortest format.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players

Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.

