IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah rejoins team India in Colombo ahead of much anticipated clash

Team India has received a massive boost ahead of the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. Their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad in Colombo after missing the Nepal encounter to attend the birth of his first child. He had returned to India as soon as the game against Pakistan ended last weekend and soon posted the news on social media while also revealing the name of the baby boy as Angad.

The cricketer arrived in Colombo early on Friday and will join the team for the practice session in evening. Meanwhile, the rain has forced India to train indoors only so far and the forecast suggests more rain in evening on Friday as well. For Bumrah, he is yet to bowl in a One-Day game since returning to international cricket. He batted against Pakistan last week but rain played spoilsport and India's bowling innings never started. Nepal made Indian bowler toil hard a couple of days later but Bumrah missed that game.

With less than a month to go for World Cup, all eyes will be on Bumrah if and when he walks out to bowl against Pakistan on Sunday. The weather forecast is not at all promising on September 10 either even though it was clear on Friday since morning. A lot is being said about the matches being scheduled in Colombo despite the rain forecast and there is every chance of matches getting washed out for the rest of the tournament.

There is more than 85% chance of rain on Saturday when Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are scheduled to face while for the marquee clash between India and Pakistan, there is 90% chance of rain.

India probable playing XI for Pakistan game: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

