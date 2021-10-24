IND vs PAK Dream11 T20 World Cup team prediction, India vs Pakistan playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs Pakistan Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for IND vs PAK Super 12 Match, 7:30 PM in India.

The Super-12 round of the ICC T20 World 2021 is starting from today. The first match of the Super-12 round will be played between Australia and South Africa. Both the teams are set to face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

This match between both the teams is being played in Group-1. Australia and South Africa have reached here after playing a warm-up match. However, now the main phase of the tournament has started. In such a situation, the scope of making mistakes for both teams are very less. The performance of both the teams in the warm-up match was quite average.

Ahead of the mega clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Batter (Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma)

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman showed they are in form ahead of the big match and will look to set the tone early for Pakistan with the bat. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are in bullish form as well and are known big match players.

Wicketkeeper (Rishabh Pant)

Rishabh Pant goes into the World Cup well seasoned with a strong IPL, where he lead his team Delhi Capitals to third spot finish.

All-rounder (Ravindra Jadeja)

Ravindra Jadeja has performed well with bat and ball for CSK and turned instrumental in the side's IPL triumph, especially in the fag end of the tournament.

Bowler (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi)

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the go-to man to their respective captains in the IPL and it will be a no brainer to leave the duo out of playing XI. Varun Chakaravarthy remains a mystery and is considered a trump card for the tournament. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has been taking wickets regularly while Hasan Ali's variations make him apt for Dubai's slowing conditions.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

