IND vs NZ | India 1 win away from major feat in ODIs after Rohit's men thrash Kiwis in Raipur

IND vs NZ | India registered a thumping win against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series in Raipur. The Indian bowlers had a memorable day under the skies of Chattisgarh as they helped India defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. With this win, India have not only clinched their 7th ODI series win against New Zealand at home but is on brink of achieving a big milestone in ODIs.

In a major update, India have dethroned the No.1 ODI team in the world New Zealand from their top spot in ODIs. Before the match, New Zealand were the No.1 ODI team with 115 rating points, while England were second with 113 ratings. Australia and India occupied the No.3 and No.4 positions with 112 and 111 rating points, respectively. However, after the match, New Zealand have slipped from its top spot and is now the No.2 team in the World. Notably, England are the new No.1 ODI team in the World.

India on brink of this Feat

Notably, India's win against New Zealand has changed the ODI rankings table. England are No.1 with 113 ratings, while New Zealand and India are second and third with 113 ratings each. If India manages to clean sweep New Zealand in the third ODI in Raipur, Rohit Sharma's men will take the No.1 spot in ODIs. India have 113 ratings at the moment and if they win the next ODI, they will emerge as clear toppers with 114 rating points. England will slip to second while New Zealand will slip to fourth, behind Australia.

India defeated Kiwis

Led by bowlers, Rohit Sharma and co. thumped the New Zealand side in one-way traffic at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The Indian team won by 8 wickets as they chased the 109-run target to clinch the ODI series 2-0 with a match to go. It was a mouthwatering performance by Mohammed Shami and co. and they destroyed the Kiwi batting line-up before Sharma smashed a fifty to help India close the deal in Raipur. With this India have continued their unbeaten run in the ODI series at home against New Zealand as they won their 7th ODI series at home against the Kiwi side.

