IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand, Hardik Pandya played a strange knock of 21(20).

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the 2nd of the 3-match T20I series on the line. The series will be on the line for India in the second game and the team would be expected to put out a much better performance going ahead.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will be held on the 29th of January, Sunday.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?

The 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I online?

Live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

New Zealand Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister

India Squad

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News