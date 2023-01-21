IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Fans flood social media with sarcasm as India bowlers bundle up New Zealand for 108

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

In the second ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand on Saturday, the men in blue bundled up the kiwis for just 108 runs. India's lethal bowling led by Mohammed Shami made the Tom Latham-led team strugggle. The New Zealanders' registered their third lowest ODI score against India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Fans couldn't control excitement as they posted hilarious reactions on their social media handles.

Earlier in the match, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

New Zealand's batting line-up struggled from the beginning as they collapsed to 15 for five in the 11th over. Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high quality seam bowling on a helping pitch.Opener Finn Allen was the first to depart after missing a full ball that came back in late to clip the pads and shatter the stumps.

Siraj then got one to seam away from good length inducing an outside edge from number three Henry Nicholls with Shubman Gill doing the rest in the slips.Two brilliant return catches from Shami and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put New Zealand in further trouble. Shami got one to shape away and Daryl Mitchell, in his attempt to flick it on the on-side, ended up mistiming it back to the bowler.

Hardik’s one-handed catch to rid of Devon Conway in the 10th over was sensational. Shardul Thakur (1/26) got himself into the wicket column in the following over by drawing a thick edge from Tom Latham’s bat. It was a loose shot from the New Zealand skipper, ending with an easy catch to Gill in the slips.

New Zealand were in dire straits but all hope was not lost with last match’s centurion Michael Bracewell (22) and the equally dangerous Glenn Phillips (36) in the middle. Bracewell made his intent clear by stepping out to whack Shami over cover. After getting hit for consecutive fours in the 19th over, Shami bowled a sharp bouncer and Bracewell went for the pull only to edge it back to the keeper.

Mitchell Santer (27), who scored a fifty in Hyderabad, joined Phillips and duo took the team past 100 with a 47-run stand for the seventh wicket.

However, both were dismissed in a space of six balls to end New Zealand’s hopes of a recovery.

While Santner played a well disguised slower ball from Hardik on to the stumps, Phillips gave a regulation catch to Suryakumar Yadav at deep midwicket off a long hop from Washington Sundar (2/7). Kuldeep Yadav (1/29) trapped number 11 Blair Tickner in front to end the New Zealand innings in 34.3 overs.

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Latest Cricket News