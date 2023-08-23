IND vs IRE: Team India on cusp of world record ahead of 3rd T20I

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah

Team India will face Ireland in the third and final T20I on Wednesday (August 23) in Dublin. The visitors have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches and have a great opportunity to whitewash the Paul Stirling-led side in their own den. This is also the first time Jasprit Bumrah is leading the team in the shortest format and he will have a great record to his name if India manages to win the final game of the series.

If the Men in Blue whitewash Ireland on Wednesday, this will be the ninth instance when they would have won all the matches in a series comprising of three or more games. They had whitewashed the Kiwis in a five-match T20I series away from home in 2019-20 season. Apart from this, all of India have whitewashed the opposition in a three-match series in T20Is.

It took almost 10 years, since playing their first T20I, for India to play their first ever three-match series in the shortest format. They won it by 2-0 margin against South Africa. India managed to whitewash a team for the first time in 2016 when Australia were at the receiving end in their own den. Since then, the Men in Blue have whitewashed Sri Lanka (twice), West Indies (thrice) and New Zealand (twice) to take the count of whitewashes to eight.

Pakistan is the only other team to register eight whitewashes in T20 International cricket. If India win against Ireland in the third T20I, they will create a world record of registering most whitewashes in a series comprising three or more matches in the format.

Most whitewashes in T20Is in a series comprising 3 or more matches (among full-member nations)

India - 8

Pakistan - 8

