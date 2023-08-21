IND vs IRE: Arshdeep Singh achieves 50 wickets T20Is, becomes second fastest Indian to achieve huge milestone

Follow us on Image Source : AP Arshdeep Singh completed 50 T20I wickets

After a quiet few games, India's leading paceman in the T20 internationals Arshdeep Singh had a good game and probably had a match-defining impact in the second T20I against Ireland as he picked the big wicket of Andrew Balbirnie, who was going great guns at 72 in a chase of 186 runs. Arshdeep's wicket ended Ireland's hopes, whatever there were as India won the second T20I by 33 runs and hence sealed the three-match series 2-0 after having won the series opener by 2 runs (DLS method).

With this wicket, Arshdeep completed 50 wickets in T20Is in just his 33rd game for India in the format. Arshdeep became only the eighth Indian bowler to achieve the milestone of 50 T20I wickets and second fastest just after Kuldeep Yadav, both in terms of innings and number of balls as he went past Yuzvendra Chahal on both accounts in the list.

Least innings taken by Indian bowlers to pick 50 T20I Wickets

29 - Kuldeep

33 - Arshdeep*

34 - Chahal

41 - Bumrah

42 - Ashwin

50 - Bhuvi

57 - Hardik

60 - Jadeja

Balls taken to pick 50 T20I wickets (Indian bowlers)

638 - Kuldeep Yadav

663 - Arshdeep Singh*

800 - Yuzvendra Chahal

894 - Jasprit Bumrah

947 - Ravi Ashwin

979 - Hardik Pandya

1065 - Bhuvneshwar

1192 - Ravindra Jadeja

Apart from Arshdeep, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi and captain Jasprit Bumrah all took two wickets each as Ireland could muster only 152 runs. Earlier the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube at the end helped India post a huge total after losing the toss. While Gaikwad took some time to get going, Samson and Rinku's innings of 40 (26) and 38 (21) proved to be the real difference at the end as both took on their chances and succeeded.

