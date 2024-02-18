Yashasvi Jaiswal slams consecutive double century in Tests; breaks world record of sixes in a series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his consecutive double century against England in the third Test in Rajkot

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his second consecutive double century in Test cricket as he achieved the milestone in the second innings of the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. Jaiswal, who had retired hurt after a back spasm on Day 3, returned to bat after the fall of the third wicket for India in the form of Shubman Gill. Jaiswal continued from where he left off after scoring 104 on the third day of the Test and looked in supreme touch. On the way to an unbeaten 214, Jaiswal broke several records as he smashed the third century of his Test career.

Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 214 when India declared their second innings on 430/4. Before that, Jaiswal smashed 14 fours and 12 sixes in his innings and stitched an unbeaten 172-run stand with Sarfaraz Khan off just 158 deliveries. This was the joint-most number of sixes hit by a batter in an innings in Test matches as Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram's 28-year-old record.

Apart from that, Jaiswal has smashed 22 sixes in the series so far, which is the most in a bilateral series and only three matches have taken place so far. Jaiswal is now also the leading run-getter in the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle as he leapfrogged Usman Khawaja in the list.

Most runs in WTC 2023-25

Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 861 in 13 innings

Usman Khawaja (AUS) - 855 in 20 innings

Zak Crawley (ENG) - 695 in 14 innings

Steve Smith (AUS) - 687 in 20 innings

Mitchell Marsh (AUS) - 630 in 14 innings

Most sixes in an innings in Test matches

12 - Wasim Akram (PAK vs ZIM) in 257, 1996

12 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND vs ENG) in 214, 2024

11 - Nathan Astle (NZ vs ENG) in 222, 2002

11 - Matthew Hayden (AUS vs ZIM) in 380, 2003

11 - Brendon McCullum (NZ vs PAK) in 202, 2014

Most Sixes in a Test Series (bilateral)

22 - Yashasvi Jaiswal v England 2024*

19 - Rohit Sharma v South Africa, 2019

15 - Shimron Hetmyer v Bangladesh, 2018

15 - Ben Stokes v Australia, 2023

India set a massive target of 557 runs for England to chase and the visitors will have to break the world record and play out of their skins to get the result in their favour.