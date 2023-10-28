Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record for India against England

Team India will take on England after a week's break in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29 in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is inching closer to breaking Sachin Tendulkar's massive record for the Men in Blue in international cricket against England.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2023 20:55 IST
Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's massive record
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's massive record for an Indian batter against England in international

India's week-long break will end as the Men in Blue gear up to take on England in their sixth ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29. The two teams in blue find themselves on opposite sides of the spectrum as India are still unbeaten while England are finding it difficult to get their second win on the board since defeating Bangladesh nearly 20 days ago, which is their only win so far in five matches in the tournament. With nothing to lose, the defending champions will hope to come out all guns blazing against a dangerous in-form Indian team.

As India take on England, the batting stalwart Virat Kohli is close to leaving Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar behind in an elite list. Kohli is nearing Tendulkar in lists of several records but this is the closest as he needs just 21 runs to become the highest run-scorer for India in international cricket against England, across all formats. Kohli (3970) is second on the list behind Tendulkar (3990 runs) and if he makes 30 runs on Sunday, he will not only break the master's record but also become the first batter to complete 4000 runs in India-England matches in international cricket.

Most runs for India against England in international cricket

3990 - Sachin Tendulkar in 90 innings

3970* - Virat Kohli in 105 innings
2999 - MS Dhoni in 93 innings
2993 - Rahul Dravid in 67 innings
2919 - Sunil Gavaskar in 84 innings

Kohli has been in terrific form in the ongoing World Cup scoring 354 runs at an average of 118 with three fifties and a century. The star Indian batter is currently in fifth position on the leading run-scorers list, with skipper Rohit Sharma in eighth spot with 311 runs to his name.

England have to win at all costs to stay in the tournament while win on Sunday will help India put one foot in the door for the knockouts.

