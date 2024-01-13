Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. RR coach Kumar Sangakkara can't hold his excitement seeing 'match-winner' Dhruv Jurel in India's Test squad

RR coach Kumar Sangakkara can't hold his excitement seeing 'match-winner' Dhruv Jurel in India's Test squad

Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket and coach Kumar Sangakkara was all praise for his player Dhruv Jurel, who became the latest Indian player to get a Test call-up. Jurel, who has done well for India A and in Ranji Trophy for UP, is the third wicketkeeping option apart from KL Rahul and KS Bharat.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2024 18:05 IST
Kumar Sangakkara was all praise for Dhruv Jurel, the latest
Image Source : PTI/AP Kumar Sangakkara was all praise for Dhruv Jurel, the latest Indian Test player

Dhruv Jurel, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Uttar Pradesh became the latest Indian batter to get a call-up to the Test team as he was selected for the first two matches against England as the third wicketkeeping option alongside KL Rahul and KS Bharat. Jurel, who has done well in Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh and in other first-class games for Rest of India and now India A, has been on the radar but finally gotten a chance and is likely to make his debut given Rahul, reportedly was considered as a specialist batter for the series.

Jurel, who had a brilliant season in the IPL with the Rajasthan Royals scoring at a strike rate of 171 in the whole season, was benched for a whole season before getting his opportunities last year for the Men in Pink and the franchise coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara couldn't be happier. Currently in South Africa overseeing the Royals' sister franchise in SA20 in Paarl, Sangakkara couldn't hold his excitement seeing Jurel get a Test call-up for India while talking about his qualities.

“Very proud and happy because one of our key motivators and one of our key kind of performance indicators away from the IPL is producing players for India and we have produced quite a lot over the years and Dhruv being a new addition,” Sangakkara told reports after India’s squad announcement on Friday, January 12.

“He’s (Jurel) a fantastic young man, a really good player who has worked really hard to get where he has. And that the fact that he’s gone through our development camps and ended up in the Test side is fantastic," former Sri Lanka captain further said.

When asked about what impressed him the most about Jurel, Sangakkara said, "His work ethic, demeanour, understands pressure. He came in last season in one of the most difficult positions and scored so many runs for us. He’s an absolute match-winner in the short format. He’s always going to do well. He’s just that kind of player."

Related Stories
WATCH: Troy Johnson pulls off remarkable 'best ever' catch to send back Will Young in Super Smash

WATCH: Troy Johnson pulls off remarkable 'best ever' catch to send back Will Young in Super Smash

SA20 2024 Match 5: SEC vs DSG pitch report - How will surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha play?

SA20 2024 Match 5: SEC vs DSG pitch report - How will surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha play?

Dhruv Jurel smashes 38-ball fifty against England Lions after earning maiden Test call-up

Dhruv Jurel smashes 38-ball fifty against England Lions after earning maiden Test call-up

Jurel just smashed a 38-ball 50 against England Lions to celebrate his call-up and with no Rishabh Pant in the side still, the team management might look at the right-hander for that specific role.

India's Test squad for first two matches against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News