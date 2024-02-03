IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul gives India dominant lead on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah celebrating James Anderson's wicket on Day 2

India walked away with a dominant lead against England on Day 2 of the second Test match on Saturday. Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his maiden double hundred in Tests to help India score 396 in their first innings and then Jasprit Bumrah produced a memorable six-wicket haul to bowl out the visiting side on just 253.

Yashasvi top-scored with 209 off 290 balls as India managed to add 60 more runs on Day 2. Young spinners Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each while the returning veteran James Anderson scalped three for England.

England were off to a promising start with the opener Zak Crawley smashing 76 off just 78. England added 59 runs for the opening wicket and 55 for the second wicket to keep the game balanced. But Bumrah's sensational spell with the wickets of Joe Root and Ollie Pope in the second session shifted the momentum towards India.

Bumrah took six wickets for 45, his best figures in Tests in India, and Kuldeep Yadav picked three to bowl out England on 253 in 55.5 overs. Then openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal added an unbeaten 28 runs in five overs to take the lead to 171 runs at the end of the day's play in Visakhapatnam.

For England, captain Ben Stokes added crucial 47 runs but the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow failed to contribute again. Bumrah marked his 150th Test wicket with Stokes' dismissal and became the fastest pacer for India to pick 150 wickets in red-balls cricket.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson