IND vs ENG Series: Here's recap of previous four Test matches ahead of final Test at Edgbaston - Watch

India is set to take on England in the fifth and final Test match of the five-match Test series on Friday. The men in blue will aim for their maiden Test match win at Edgbaston. Along with that, they will also eye a series win in which they are already leading by 2-1.

The India vs England Test series started in August 2021. The fifth and last match was forced to be pushed forward owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. Back then, Virat Kohli led Team India and Joe Root led Team England. In this match where Rohit Sharma who was supposed to be the captain was ruled out after getting infected with Covid-19 and the captaincy was handed over to Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, Ben Stokes who took over the captaincy from Joe Root will be the England skipper.

Here's a look at the all the previous four Test matches and their results:

Test 1 -

The first Test match was played at Nottingham from 4th August to 8th August in the previous year (2021). The match ended up in a draw. Joe Root who scored 64 and 109 was named player of the match.

Test 2 -

The second Test match was played at the Lord's from 12th August to 16th August in the previous year (2021). India won the match by 151 runs. KL Rahul who scored 129 runs was named player of the match.

Test 3 -

The third Test match was played at Leeds from 25th August to 28th August in the previous year (2021). England won the match by an innings and 76 runs. Ollie Robinson was named player of the match after his 2/16 & 5/65 haul.

Test 4 -

The fourth Test match was played at the Oval from 2nd September to 6th September in the previous year (2021). India won the match by an innings and 157 runs. Rohit Sharma scored 127 runs and was named player of the match.