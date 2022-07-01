IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 1: Superman Sam dives to his wrong side to dismiss Iyer; Twitter erupts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Billings takes a stunning catch at Edgbaston

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? no, it is Billings, Sam Billings. When everything is going the English team's way, Sam Billings just decided to make his presence on the field. The Kent-based wicketkeeper-batsman who was roped into the side after regular keeper Ben Foakes was found COVID positive took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer who walked into the field after Virat Kohli's dismissal.

With overcast conditions and the Duke's ball darting around, Shreyas Iyer look clueless against Jimmy Anderson and gloved one over the leg stump. Billings sensed the opportunity, made no mistake, and stuck to the chance. As the Edgbaston crowd erupted, the Entire English team knew that they had seen something spectacular.

Skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and invited India to bat first sensing the overcast conditions which acted as a huge benefit for his pace battery which includes the likes of James Anderson, Matthew Potts, and Stuart Broad.

None of the batsmen from the Indian top order could make any notable contribution which has names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Hanuma Vihari at their disposal.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Billings's blinder:

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah