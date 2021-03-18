IND vs ENG 4th T20I | Suryakumar Yadav replaces Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar given chance; See full Playing XI

Image Source : TWITTER/SURYA_14KUMAR Suryakumar Yadav

Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. While England went with an unchanged side, India made two changes to their Playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav replaced an injured Ishan Kishan while Rahul Chahar came in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahar had made India debut back in 2019 against West Indies, registering 1/27 in his maiden outing.

"Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness.

"Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be a do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight," said India captain Virat Kohli.

"We are gonna have a bowl again. The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total is depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI. No changes, same team," said England skipper Morgan.

In the previous T20I, Jos Buttler's 83 off 52 balls led the England side to a crushing eight-wicket win. With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Kohli hammered an unbeaten 77 to help India reach 156/6 in 20 overs but it wasn't good enough to paper over an ordinary batting show from the hosts' batting unit. Buttler's strokeplay eclipsed Kohli's masterclass as England hunted down the 156-run total with 10 deliveries to spare.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood